Divisive politics will not work in Bengal: Mamata responds to Amit Shah

Kolkata, Oct 01: Hours after Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on Mamata Banerjee for discrimination against Hindus during festivals, the TMC chief cautioned the people of West Bengal against divisive politics and said it will not work in the state.

She also said that people were welcome to the eastern state but they should not profess any divisive politics. "Everyone is welcome to our state and enjoy the hospitality of our people. But don't profess any divisive politics. It will not work in Bengal," the chief minister said.

The chief minister said,''Bengal is known for its hospitality and people of different faiths in the state practice their respective religions. But they assemble to celebrate a festival like Durga Puja, which unifies people of different faiths.''

Earlier in the day, inaugurating a Durga puja for the first time in West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the state's Trinamool Congress government of stifling the rights of the people to celebrate Durga Puja to serve the party's vote bank.

Shah, also the BJP president, inauguratedthe BJ Block community Durga Puja at Salt Lake in the eastern fringes of the city amid tight security.

"People had to go to the high court to seek permission for immersion of the idol of Durga. The constitutional right of the people to celebrate festivals was not guaranteed in West Bengal due to vote bank politics," Shah said while addressing the inauguration ceremony.

Shah was referring to the restrictions imposed by the state government on Durga idol immersion on the day of Vijayadashami after 10 pm in 2017. It had also said no immersion would be allowed on the day Muharram.

However, the Calcutta High Court allowed immersion of idols on all days from Vijayadashami including on Muharram.

