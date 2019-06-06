Dividing India through fake news: IB busts major ISI-Khalistan operation

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 06: In the past few months, the Intelligence Bureau has come across several instances where the ISI backed Khalistan terror groups are spreading fake news in a bid to instigate violence in the state of Punjab.

One of the key findings of the investigation was that the news of dismantling the Guru Nanak Mahal structure was fake. It was aimed at creating violence in the state and also instigating the youth against the establishment.

Recently, a terror module in Punjab backed by the ISI was busted in the nick of time. The module was being run by the ISI backed Babbar Khalsa International.

Big ISI plan to target Hindu leaders and disturb communal harmony busted

The police said that the two men who were arrested were providing weapons and funds to the sleeper cells that the Babbar Khalsa International, which were set up in Punjab. The duo arrested were identified as Jagdev Singh and Ravinderpal Singh. They have been booked under the provisions of the Arms Act, Explosive Substances (Amendment) Act 2001 and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Singh, according to the police worked at an auto agency. A resident of Fategarh Sahib, he played an active role in receiving funds and weapons from his handlers and then supplying it to the sleeper cells. Ravinderpal on the other hand is a resident of Moga.

The intelligence had told the police that the duo were acting at the behest of one Kulwinderjit Singh. They had planned on targeting leaders of the Hindu community and spreading communal tensions across Punjab. Kulwinderjit, the mastermind of several attacks had recently shifted to Malaysia.

In the past two years, the Indian Agencies have cracked down heavily on Khalistan terror modules. At least 18 Khalistan terror modules were busted and over 95 persons were arrested.

Several forces from other countries would use the Khalistan and other terror modules to meddle with the Indian elections. The idea would be to cause an extreme amount of instability ahead of the elections, the NIA had said.

The Khalistan forces are known to have support in several countries such as Italy, Canada, United Kingdom and even in the United States. However the primary support for the terror modules comes from Pakistan an NIA official informed.

NIA thwarts revival of Khalistan movement

In a bid to gain traction, the Khalistan terrorists have not only used Punjab, but held events in other parts of the world as well. One of the most spoken about events was the one held in London in August last year.

IB officials say that while the ISI backs this movement heavily, most of the funding has come from countries such as UK, Canada and even Italy.