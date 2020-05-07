Disturbing video shows COVID-19 patients found lying next to dead bodies at Sion hospital

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, May 07: A video recorded at the Sion hospital shows dead bodies wrapped in black plastic bags kept right next to Covid-19 patients in a hospital at Mumbai's Sion area.

The horrific clip went viral on social media, is from LTMG Hospital, Sion (Sion Hospital) which is run by the municipal corporation, that has now raised many questions on the shoddy management of the crisis.

Meanwhile, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has ordered an enquiry into a case.

In a shocking development, the dead bodies of Covid-19 patients were kept right next to patients under treatment in a hospital at Mumbai's Sion area. A senior official of the Mumbai local body will conduct the enquiry.

BJP leader Nitin Rane said the Sion hospital confirmed the veracity of the video and blamed the Mumbai civic body BMC of 'mismanagement'.

So the dean of Sion hospital accepts the video n says the relatives don’t come 2 claim the bodies so v hv kept them there..

Wat shud v as Mumbaikers expect from the BMC after this ans?

Pvt hospitals r not accepting patients n Gov hospitals r in a mess!

It’s a medical emergency ! — nitesh rane (@NiteshNRane) May 7, 2020

"So the dean of Sion hospital accepts the video and says the relatives don't come to claim the bodies so we have kept them there. What should we as Mumbaikers expect from the BMC after this? Private hospitals are not accepting patients and Gov hospitals are in a mess!" the BJP leader tweeted.

Former Mumbai Congress unit chief Milind Deora also tweeted the video and wrote,' 'Outraged to see corpses laid beside the sick at Sion Hospital. Why isn't @mybmc following @WHO -prescribed protocols when disposing of #COVIDー19 corpses?

Outraged to see corpses laid beside the sick at Sion Hospital. Why isn’t @mybmc following @WHO-prescribed protocols when disposing of #COVIDー19 corpses?



Public hospital staff are doing their best with limited resources at hand. Mumbai’s administration needs to step up NOW! pic.twitter.com/MURUNsIyfc — Milind Deora मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) May 7, 2020

Public hospital staff are doing their best with limited resources at hand. Mumbai's administration needs to step up NOW!.''

At least seven bodies are seen in the ward as patients are being treated in adjoining beds.

It is also not clear since how long the Covid-19 victims' bodies have been left on the beds instead of being shifted to the morgue.

Ironically, the video came on a day when Maharashtra notched a record of 1,233 Covid-19 cases with 34 deaths.