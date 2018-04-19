Dissident BJP leader Yashwant Sinha set to make political announcement

Dissident BJP leader Yashwant Sinha, who has floated an apolitical front to attack the Modi government, will hold an event with opposition parties in Patna on April 21 and make a "political announcement".

He declined to share details of the impending exercise, saying he will disclose it on Saturday.

"It will be a political announcement," said the former Union minister, who has turned a trenchant critic of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre but has not quit the BJP yet.

Sources said he may formally join forces with opposition parties as they work to put up a united front against the BJP.

Leaders from the Congress, the RJD besides another disgruntled BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha are likely to join him on April 21.

