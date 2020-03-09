  • search
Trending Coronavirus Rana Kapoor
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Dissent Muzzled: Opposition demands release of 3 ex-J&K chief ministers

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 09: The opposition on Monday attacked the Modi government over the detention of mainstream political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir since the government scrapped the erstwhile state's special status and divided it into two union territories last August.

    Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee, HD Deve Gowa, Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, Manoj Kumar Jha, Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie have issued a joint statement on Monday in this regard.

    Dissent Muzzled: Opposition demands release of 3 ex-J&K chief ministers

    The opposition leaders said, "in the government of Shri Narendra Modi, democratic dissent is being muzzled by coercive administrative action, which has threatened the basic ideals of Justice, Liberty, Equality and Fraternity as enshrined in our Constitution".

    Explained: Why was PSA slapped against Omar Abdullah

      NEWS AT 3 PM, MARCH 9th, 2020

      "Nothing exemplifies this more starkly than the continuing detention, on flimsiest of grounds, of three former Chief Ministers of Jammu & Kashmir - Dr Farooq Abdullah, Shri Omar Abdullah and Smt Mehbooba Mufti - for over seven months," it said.

      "There is nothing in the past records of these three leaders to lend credence to the Modi government's false and self-serving claim that they pose a threat to 'public safety' in J&K or that they have endangered national interests with their activities," it further said.

      "Ironically, the BJP itself has allied with all three of them, and their parties, in the past, both at the Centre (with National Conference) and in the state (with People's Democratic Party). The very validity of the Jammu & Kashmir (PSA), 1978 can be challenged following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution as the state has now been stripped off its Special Status."

      More OPPOSITION News

      Read more about:

      opposition jammu and kashmir mehbooba mufti

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X