Dissent grows, resort politics returns to Karnataka, Cong awaits Jarkiholi’s next move

Bengaluru, Sep 18: There appears to be no let up in dissent within the Karnataka Congress. Former Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah who was roped in to play peace maker appears to have failed in his efforts.

He will be leaving for New Delhi to discuss the crisis with the party high command.

The worry for the Congress however remains state minister and party leader, Ramesh Jarkiholi. He held talks with his supporters at the Taj West End Hotel in Bengaluru. Several other disgruntled MLAs of the Congress were part of the meeting. Sources tell OneIndia that they would be no let up unless their demands are met. Many even expressed support when it was decided that they would walk out of the Congress.

The Jarkiholi brothers had claimed that they have the support of 18 Congress MLAs who were ready to walk out. However going by the numbers it appears as though there are 10 of them who are backing the Jarkiholi brothers.

The brothers are likely to fly into Maharashtra later today and park themselves in a resort along with 10 MLAs.

All efforts to pacify the brothers have failed so far. The talks with KPCC president, Dinesh Gundu Rao too has not yielded any results. In the midst of this shakeup, some within the BJP have alleged that the Congress and JD(S) are trying to poach their MLAs. The BJP too has upped its guard and has advised its leaders to remain at a safe distance from the Congress and JD(S).