Dissent grows in BJP after first list of candidates for Karnataka election is announced

There is some amount of dissent growing within the BJP after the first list of candidates was announced for the Karnataka assembly election. Many of them who had expressed unhappiness over the ticket distribution are likely to contest at rebels.

On Monday, N R Ramesh staged a protest and his supporters forcibly shut down some shops after he was denied a ticket from the Chickpet constituency. He was upset that Uday Garudachar who lost to R V Devraj of the Congress in 2013 was given a ticket. I am disappointed he said while adding that hard work and loyalty had been ignored.

The other leader who is protesting is Basavaraj Patil Attur. He was upset that Mallikarjuna Khuba who quit the JD(S) and joined the BJP was given the ticket from Basavakalyan in Bidar. This led to clashes between to the two factions.

In Bailhongal, Belagavi, Jagadish Metgud is upset about being ignored for a ticket. The ticket was Vishwanath Patil who had defeated Metgud in 2013 when he contested on a KJP ticket.

A party ticket for K S Eshwarappa from Shivamogga has angered Rudre Gowda. He had finished second in 2013 while Eshwarappa had come third.

Voices of dissent have also been raised by Appasaheb Pattanashetty who was ignored for a ticket from Vijayapura (City). The ticket was given to Basavaraj Patil Yatnal who recently returned to the BJP. BBMP councillor Umesh Shetty has also expressed his disappointment after V Somanna was given a ticket from Govindaraj Nagar.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

