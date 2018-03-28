Disruptions in Rajya Sabha finds mention in PM Modi's speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday bid adieu to all the retiring Rajya Sabha MPs who are retiring from the Rajya Sabha. The continued disruptions in the Rajya Sabha found mention in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech for retiring members.

PM Modi said they would not be able to participate in debates when the House decides on important bills such as the one which seeks to criminalise the practice of instant triple talaq. "Would have been good if you could have been a part of historic upcoming bills like the Triple Talaq Bill," he said.

While thanking the retiring MPs, PM Modi said everyone has their own significance and each of them tried their best to contribute to the glorious future of this country. I wish you success in future.

The Rajya Sabha, Modi said, is a distinguished House with eminent members serving here. He said the House plays a vital role in India's democracy. He did not use terms such as din, disruptions in his speech.

