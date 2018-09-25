Disrupt polls, derail democracy: ISI’s latest plan for Kashmir

New Delhi, Sep 25: While it became clear that Pakistan had stage managed the abduction and killing of the three special police officers in Jammu and Kashmir, reports now suggest that the next target would be the urban body and Panchayat polls.

Intelligence Bureau officials tell OneIndia that the ISI has already launched a propaganda drive to target the elections scheduled for October and November.

Sources say that the entire operation is being carried out by the ISI and the Lashkar-e-Tayiba, headed by Hafiz Saeed. The intention is to ensure that the elections are not conducted in the Valley.

India on the other hand is doing all it can to ensure that the elections are conducted and also pass off peacefully. Sources say in the run up, Pakistan would continue to provoke by escalating tensions at the border.

The killing of the SPOs was also done keeping the elections in mind. They want to demoralise the security forces and ensure that there is a wave of panic in the state. The prime intention would be to ensure that the people do not go out and vote.

The election is already a damp squib considering the PDP and NC are not taking part in it. The ISI and Lashkar-e-Tayiba want to ensure that the process is not a successful one. If the elections are held, then it would mean the victory of a democratic process and this the ISI wants to ensure does not happen at any cost.