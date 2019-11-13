  • search
    Disqualified Karnataka MLAs will join BJP tomorrow: Ashwathnarayan

    By PTI
    |

    Bengaluru, Nov 13: After the Supreme Court on Wednesday paved the way for the 17 disqualified Congress-JDS MLAs to contest the December 5 bypolls for 15 seats in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister Ashwathnarayan CN said they will be joining the BJP on November 14.

    Ashwathnarayan CN

    "They (disqualified legislators) have expressed interest in joining the BJP and have met our senior leaders. They are welcome to join the party," he said.

    Speaking to reporters in Delhi, he said, they will be joining the party tomorrow at 10.30 am in Bengaluru in the presence of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel.

    Karnataka MLAs disqualification case: Here's a timeline

    Some disqualified MLAs along with Ashwathnarayan met BL Santosh, BJP National General Secretary (Organisation), in New Delhi hours after the verdict.

    Ashwathnarayan said party leaders and the disqualified legislators will meet the Chief Minister and the state president on Thursday and decide on the future course of action.

    "There is no trouble or anything, they want to join the party and will be joining...bypolls and other things will come later," he said.

    The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the disqualification of 17 Congress-JDS MLAs by the then Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar but allowed them to contest the December 5 bypolls in the state.

    The court struck down the portion of the order by which the legislators were disqualified till the end of the 15th Karnataka Assembly in 2023.

    Asked if they have been promised ticket for bypolls, Ashwathnarayan said they are joining with joy and full faith.

    "They, our friends have no doubt. They are joining the party keeping good faith, when they don't have doubts, why you (media) have," he said.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 13, 2019, 17:51 [IST]
