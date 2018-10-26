Disqualified AIADMK MLAs to approach SC against Madras HC verdict

Chennai, Oct 26: Disqualified 18 rebel AIADMK MLAs have decided to approach the Supreme Court against the Madras High Court verdict which upheld their disqualification.

Thanga Tamil Selvan, one of the disqualified MLAs, told media persons, "Our advocate says that there are many drawbacks in this verdict by Madras High Court. Within 30 to 90 days, we will approach the Supreme Court."

TTV Dhinakaran had told the media after the Madras HC verdict"If the 18 MLAs decide to go to the Supreme Court, we will go; or else we will wait for the by polls. But whenever elections happen, we will win. "

Senior AIADMK ministers celebrated the HC verdict along with chief minister and the deputy chief minister. Meanwhile, Palaniswami has said that if the Election Commission decides to conduct by-elections in these seats based on the court's verdict, AIADMK will contest and win in all of them.

Eighteen AIADMK MLAs were disqualified for "anti-party activities" in 2017 for supporting the Sasikala-Dhinakaran faction by P Dhanapal, the Speaker of the House, under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution (anti-defection law) after they expressed a lack of confidence in chief minister E Palaniswami.