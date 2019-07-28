  • search
    Disqualification of rebel MLAs to send strong signal across country, says Siddaramaiah

    By Simran Kashyap
    Bengaluru, July 28: Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Sunday welcomed state Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar's decision to disqualify rebel MLAs and said it will send a strong signal to the elected representatives across the country, who might fall into "BJP's trap".

    Taking to Twitter, he said,''I welcome the decision of the speaker to disqualify 14 MLAs. This honest decision of speaker will send strong signals for all the representatives in the country who might fall for @BJP4India's trap."

    Earlier in the day, the Karnataka Speaker disqualified 14 more rebel MLAs with immediate effect after the disqualification of the three MLAs.

    They are barred from contesting the by-elections as well till the end of the term of the House on May 23, 2023, Kumar told the media.

    On July 25, three other MLAs of Karnataka Assembly were disqualified. The total number of disqualified MLAs now stands at 17.

    Meanwhile, BJP president BS Yediyurappa took oath as the new Chief Minister on Friday and is scheduled to move a trust vote on Monday.

