Home News India Disproportionate assets case: Income Tax department to quiz VK Sasikala

Disproportionate assets case: Income Tax department to quiz VK Sasikala

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Dec 13: A team of Income Tax department will question VK Sasikala on Thursday at Central Prison in Bengaluru where she is lodged in connection with a Disproportionate Assets case, to get clarifications on documents seized during raids at Poes Garden residence of former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa.

According to one report in the Times of India, the IT Department will question Sasikala in prison on December 13 and 14 over documents seized in a November 2017 raid at the Poes Garden residence of Jayalalithaa, which she also calls home.

Also Read | IT sleuths seeks permission to quiz Sasikala in jail

I-T raids rocked what was formerly the seat of power in Tamil Nadu, nine months after Sasikala was sentenced in the Disproportionate Assets case by the Supreme Court. I-T sleuths searched the office of Jayalalithaa's long-time personal secretary Poongundran as well as the room of Sasikala, recovering key documents.