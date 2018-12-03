Disproportionate assets case: Chargesheet filed against Delhi Min Satyendra Jain

New Delhi, Dec 3: The CBI has filed a chargesheet against Delhi minister Satyendra Jain, his wife Poonam and his business associates Ajeet Prasad Jain, Vaibhav Jain, Sunil Jain and Ayush Jain in connection with disproportionate assets case against him. The chargesheet was filed by CBI in Delhi's Patiala House Court.

As per the details of the case, Jain allegedly floated or acquired several shell companies in Delhi. Jain allegedly also laundered black money of Rs 16.39 crore through 54 shell companies of three hawala entry operators of Kolkata.

A senior government official told ANI, "After laundering of unaccounted cash and receipt of equivalent amounts in cheques through hawala entry operator and by using black money in the form of unaccounted cash, more than 200 bigha of agricultural land was purchased in names of companies controlled by Jain in the vicinity of unorganized colonies located in Karala, Auchandi, Nizampur, Budhan, North and North-West area of Delhi during the last five years."

"On being prosecuted by the I-T Department, Jain surrendered black money in form of cash of Rs 16.39 crore which was laundered using shell companies of Kolkata for purchasing 200 bigha of the land under Income Disclosure Scheme (IDS) 2016 on benami names of Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain. On enquiry, it was found that Vaibhav and Ankush were in no way connected with the shell companies floated or acquired by Jain during the period of money laundering," the government official said.