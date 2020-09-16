Displaying Pak’s new map at SCO in blatant violation of charter of 8 nation bloc

New Delhi, Sep 16: National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval conveyed a strong message after he left the video conference with his counterparts from the seven other SCO nations.

Doval objected to the display of the map behind Pakistan's representative, Moeed Yusuf.

He had the map behind him as a display image when he joined the conference. Doval conveyed his strong objection to Islamabad's use of a fictitious map as a backdrop for its representative depicting India's sovereign territory as part of Pakistan. This was in blatant disregard to the advisory by the hose against it and in violation of the norms of the meeting, Anurag Srivastava, spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs said.

Doval left the meeting after consulting with the host of the meeting, Nikolai Patrushev, the secretary of the National Council of Russia.

Pakistan had on August 4, unveiled its new political map showing the entire Jammu & Kashmir and parts of Gujarat as its territories, drawing the ire of India, which dismissed it as ridiculous assertions that have neither legal validity nor international credibility.

"We have seen a so-called political map' of Pakistan that has been released by Prime Minister Imran Khan. This is an exercise in political absurdity, laying untenable claims to territories in the Indian State of Gujarat and our Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and of Ladakh, the Ministry of External Affairs had said then in a brief statement in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Khan released the new political map of Pakistan and said it was approved by the federal Cabinet on Tuesday.

The new map showed Pakistan frontier clearly marked with India with the entire Kashmir as its territory. However, the part of Kashmir and Ladakh border with China was not marked and described as Frontier Undecided. Similarly, the Line of Control had been extended to the Karakoram Pass, clearing showing Siachen as part of Pakistan. The LoC had been marked by a red dotted line.

J&K had been described as Disputed Territory Final status to be decided in line with relevant UNSC resolutions. Another change in the map showed that the international border lines lies along the eastern bank of Sir Creek, which was previously along the western bank.

Officials in New Delhi told OneIndia that the use of the map was in blatant violation of the charter of the eight nation bloc and went against all established norms of safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the member states.