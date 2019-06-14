  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Display casting titles in Hindi, regional languages for TV serials: I&B Ministry

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 14: With a view to enhance outreach and benefit TV viewers of the country, the Information and Broadcasting ministry has issued an advisory to all private TV channels to display details regarding TV serials in Hindi and other regional languages for the benefit of common people who are not well-versed in English.

    In a statement, the ministry stated: “It has come to the notice of Ministry of Information & Broadcasting that several Hindi and Regional Language TV channels display the castings/credits/titles of Hindi and Regional language TV serials only in English. This practice tends to deprive people versed with Hindi and Regional languages of the valuable information about casting of TV serials/programmes.”

    Union Minister Prakash Javdekar
    Union Minister Prakash Javdekar

    It further stated: “the Ministry has advised all private satellite TV channels to consider displaying the castings/credits/titles of Hindi and Regional languages TV serials in the respective languages also.”

    More PRAKASH JAVADEKAR News

    Read more about:

    prakash javadekar information and broadcasting ministry advisory

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue