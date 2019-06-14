Display casting titles in Hindi, regional languages for TV serials: I&B Ministry

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 14: With a view to enhance outreach and benefit TV viewers of the country, the Information and Broadcasting ministry has issued an advisory to all private TV channels to display details regarding TV serials in Hindi and other regional languages for the benefit of common people who are not well-versed in English.

In a statement, the ministry stated: “It has come to the notice of Ministry of Information & Broadcasting that several Hindi and Regional Language TV channels display the castings/credits/titles of Hindi and Regional language TV serials only in English. This practice tends to deprive people versed with Hindi and Regional languages of the valuable information about casting of TV serials/programmes.”

It further stated: “the Ministry has advised all private satellite TV channels to consider displaying the castings/credits/titles of Hindi and Regional languages TV serials in the respective languages also.”