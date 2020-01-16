  • search
Trending Nirbhaya Davinder Singh
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Displaced Bru tribals from Mizoram to permanently settle in Tripura

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 16: More than 30,000 displaced Bru tribals from Mizoram, who have been living as refugees in Tripura since 1997, will permanently settle in Tripura and an agreement was signed in this effect on Thursday.

    Amit Shah
    Amit Shah

    The deal was signed by representatives of Bru, the central, Tripura and Mizoram governments in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah here at North Block.

    Under the agreement, over 30,000 Bru tribals will live in Tripura permanently, Shah said.

    The Bru tribals have been staying in Tripura in different relief camps after they fled Mizoram in 1997 following ethnic clashes between Bru and Mizo communities.

    An agreement signed in July 2018 for repatriation of the Bru tribals to Mizoram did not materialise as majority of the community members refused to go back to Mizoram. So far, only 328 families have returned and settled in Mizoram.

    "A 23-year-old problem, which has been lingering for so long, has reached its logical conclusion. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have been solving one after another complicated problem," Shah said.

    Under the pact, Rs 4 lakh will be given to each Bru family in a fixed deposit account, Rs 5,000 per month for two years, a plot of land in Tripura and ration for two years. For all such assistance, the central government will provide Rs 600 crore.

    "The Bru people, who have been living in sub-human conditions in different camps, can now live in their own homes permanently. They will enjoy equal rights of any Indian living in Tripura with voting rights. They will now live honourably," Shah said.

    Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma besides Tripura royal scion Pradyot Deb Barman were present at the event.

    Sarma, who was a key person in hammering out a solution between the Bru people and the governments of Tripura and Mizoram, said the conflict resolution exercise has been going on in the Northeastern region and Thursday's agreement was part of it.

    "Some more good news are in the offing," he said without elaborating. Zoramthanga said with this agreement, a long-drawn problem has come to an end. Deb described the pact as "historic" and thanked the prime minister and the home minister for its successful conclusion.

    More AMIT SHAH News

    Read more about:

    amit shah

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue