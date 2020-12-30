YouTube
    Dismiss the criminals in 'Khaki': Kerala police academy website hacked

    Thrissur, Dec 30: Kerala-based online activists Kerala Cyber Warriors have hacked the Kerala Police Academy's website. The website is currently not functioning.

    Dismiss the criminals in Khaki: Kerala police academy website hacked

    In what seems to be a message to the organisation, the hackers of "Kerala Cyber Warriors" also posted quote on the website."Dismiss the criminals in Khaki and clean up the police force".

    This is not the first time the KCW has launched a cyber attack.

    The news regarding the hack was released by the Cyber Warriors through their official Facebook page.

    KCW, a group of self-proclaimed 'hacktivists', formed in October 2015, disbanded in January 2018, and relaunched in August 2018 with 17 members and 2 admins.

    They have carried out around twelve attacks in total, details of which are documented on their Wikipedia page. Its targets have included the websites of right-wing Hindu organisations in India, as well as Pakistan and Bangladesh.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 30, 2020, 22:42 [IST]
