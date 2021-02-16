Vijay Yatra in Kerala: Uttar Pradesh CM to flag off rally on Feb 21; PM Modi to attend on March 7

Disha Ravi arrest: BJP launches counter attack, says opposition stands with 'anti-India' forces

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Feb 16: The BJP has launched an all-out counter-offensive against the opposition for its criticism of the government over the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi. Sambit Patra, the BJP spokesperson, said that the opposition, especially the Congress, have always stood with "anti-India" forces in their bid to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The party spokesperson cited Delhi Police press conference to allege that Ravi's arrest has totally exposed the "nefarious conspiracies of the break India forces" to demean the integrity of India.

"Astonishingly for the opposition, Bharat Ratnas like Lata Mangeshkar and Sachin Tendulkar can be investigated but 'break India forces' should receive protection under the garb of freedom of expression. These parties were crying 'arrest the perpetrators' on 26th January, but today when they are arrested, the same Congress cries foul," Patra said.

He further said that they not only created a toolkit which perpetrated the January 26 disruption but also collided with a banned organisation Poetic Justice Foundation to promulgate the Khalistani design to belittle India.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar, wrote about their work when they were 21, also the age of Ravi, to get back at the critics. He posted a group picture of his ABVP days, and noted that three of them are presently Union ministers, Prahlad Patel and Kishan Reddy besides him.

"At 21 we in ABVP and other colleges were debating about how to take the country forward. We were engaged in all kind of constructive, nation-building work," he said.

"21 year old, environment activist, student. Are these credentials for becoming a part of breaking India forces? How does she get the access for editing toolkit? Why she is part of anti-national WhatsApp groups? Many questions but only one answer: 21 year old," party general secretary BL Santhosh tweeted.