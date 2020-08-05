Disha Patani's father, 2 officers test COVID-19 positive

YouTube
    Bareilly (UP), Aug 05: Three officers of the vigilance unit of the Uttar Pradesh power department, including the father of Bollywood actress Disha Patani, have tested positive for coronavirus.

    Disha Patani's father is a deputy SP in the vigilance unit of the state power department here.

    The zonal chief engineer's office has also been closed for next 48 hours, the ACMO added.

