For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Disha Patani's father, 2 officers test COVID-19 positive
India
Bareilly (UP), Aug 05: Three officers of the vigilance unit of the Uttar Pradesh power department, including the father of Bollywood actress Disha Patani, have tested positive for coronavirus.
Disha Patani's father is a deputy SP in the vigilance unit of the state power department here.
Actor Vijayalakshmi attempts to end life by suicide
The zonal chief engineer's office has also been closed for next 48 hours, the ACMO added.