Disgusting video shows woman licking flight toilet seat in ‘coronavirus challenge’ on TikTok

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 17: When the whole world is currently under the grip of one of the worst coronavirus outbreak, a new challenge introduced on TikTok shows people licking everyday items that are often for public use.

Yes, you read it right, these include toilet seats and doorknobs.

The 'coronavirus challenge' was apparently introduced by TikTok user @avalouiise on March 15, 2020.

It should be noted that Coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak has caused over 182,438 total worldwide cases and with a death toll of 7,157 as of March 17 morning.

The video shows the woman unapologetically places the camera and licks off the toilet seat and then goes ahead to show the peace sign.

According to reports, the video was shot in a flight and the background does give the same impression too.

However, the video has since been removed (possibly by TikTok themselves), nothing is ever deleted on the internet.

Someone managed to get a copy of the video and has uploaded it onto Twitter.

Y’all participating in the new Corona Challenge? This is on a plane btw... pic.twitter.com/w1XwVRZd87 — Cash ✌🏾HYPE (@CashNastyGaming) March 15, 2020

Some users also tried this: