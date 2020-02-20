'Disgruntled' Karnataka BJP leaders call for 'late-night meeting' with HD Kumaraswamy

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Bengaluru, Feb 20: Umesh Katti, a disgruntled BJP leader is said to have met former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy at his residence on Tuesday that has questioned the stability of BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government.

According to reports, it is alleged that Katti, who was accompanied by Goolihatti Shekar, a BJP MLA from Hosadurga, held talks with JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy. It is also said that "injustice and bitrayal" in the govenrment made the duo to knock the doors of the JD(S).

It is allegedly said that a source who is close to Kumaraswamy had said that the did happen as the legilators were disgruntled by the state government.

During the meeting, Kumaraswamy is said to have remained tight-lipped and only said that let's wait for another 10-15 days before taking any political action.

With sources claiming that the meeting did happen, Katti denied the claims and said that it was a "baseless rumour".

It can be seen that the disgruntled BJP MLAs meeting JD(S) leader came in the wake of meeting at Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar's house on Monday evening.

The meeting at Shettar's residence by legislators were mostly from north Karnataka in the midst of the ongoing assembly session raised eyebrows within the ruling BJP circles.

However, Shettar had said that few legislators had met him regarding their constituency-related work.

Speaking to reporters, Shettar had said, "I'm a minister, daily several legislators come and go, it is a routine process, so yesterday four to five legislators had come for their work, I spoke to them, after which they left."

Meanwhile, former Prime Minister and JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda said that BJP is a deciplined party arcertained that let Yediyurappa and his party leaders continue to do good work in their term. He also said that dissidence is present in Congress - BJP and said that the respective parties should handle it as JD(S) is not interested in taking them into its fold.