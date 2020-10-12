Disengage or de-escalate: The Chinese PLA is lacking in intent

New Delhi, Oct 12: There appears to be no immediate intent by the People's Liberation Army to disengage or de-escalate the tensions in Ladakh.

The PLA has started rotating its troops on the north banks of Pangong Tso and this suggests the intent of China. There is a risk of a flare up as the PLA would look to occupy positions south of Pangong Tso, the moment the Indian Army vacates. The PLA has moved an additional brigade north of Pangong Tso to rotate troops from finder four, officials tell OneIndia.

These developments come in the wake of both sides set to hold the military commander level talks later today.

There is a possibility of a senior foreign ministry official being part of the delegation while the 7th military commander India-China talks are held.

The meeting will take place on the indian side of the Chushul-Moldo Border Personnel Meeting Point. The talks to be held today will the first in which both sides will have senior military commanders and representatives of the foreign ministries. During the last round of talks, the Indian side included a diplomat. This time the Chinese delegation too would include a foreign ministry official. Sources tell OneIndia that the Army will have another senior official representing the headquarters.

The source cited above said that there are not too many expectations, but hoped that there would be some forward movement to ease tensions. We will continue to insist on the restoration of status quo ante, the source also said.

The situation remains unpredictable as 100s of troops are at a close proximity. This has made the situation volatile, sources also say. The official further noted that there has been no scale down and if this were to happen then there needs to be an engagement at the top level. The official also added that India was not rushing things, but also added that India will not provide China a face saver even if it does not want a costly conflict.

Incidentally these rounds of talks would the last for Lt Gen Harinder Singh. Lt. General P G K Menon will take over the Fire and Fury Corps on October 14. The Fire and Fury Corps is responsible for the operations in Ladakh. Lt. Gen Menon is currently posted as the Additional Director of the Complaint Advisor Board at the Army Headquarters.

Earlier this week, both India and China have emphasised on the need to strengthen communication, especially between the ground commanders.

Both sides reviewed the current situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the India China border areas. The two sides also had detailed and frank discussions on the developments.