Disease of dynastic politics not fully over, needs to be rooted out: PM Modi

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 12: Political dynasty is the biggest enemy of democracy and it should be rooted out, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. He was speaking at the National Youth Parliament Festival.

Our politics needs young people. Politics needs to be a constructive medium to make positive changes, the PM also said. The people are now supporting both honesty and performance, but the disease of dynastic politics is not fully over, the PM also said.

We are now developing an eco-system including modern education, better opportunities in the country for which the youngsters would often go abroad, PM Modi said.

Youth must work towards taking India to path of prosperity: Om Birla

Today is an important day as the 'National Youth Parliament Festival' is happening at the Central Hall of the Parliament, which witnessed the framing of our Constitution and many great leaders took the decision for Independence and future of India here, the PM said.

The PM said that our freedom fighters were influenced by Swami Vivekananda. His world have always been effective in instilling nationalism in the youth. Swami ji, stressed equally on physical and mental strength. He said that one must harness the muscles of iron and nerves of steel. We are focusing on the mental and physical fitness of the Indian youth thanks to the inspiration drawn from his teachings, PM Modi also said.

