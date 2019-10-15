  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Disconnect water, power, gas for 27 ex MPs overstaying in official homes: LS panel

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 15: Taking strong action against 27 former MPs for overstaying in their official residences, the Lok Sabha's house committee on Tuesday directed that the water, power and gas connections of their homes be disconnected and also sought police help.

    The committee, chaired by BJP MP C R Patil, decided to approach Delhi Police to ensure that the ex-MPs vacate the accommodation allotted to them in Lutyens Delhi.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    According to the rules, former MPs have to vacate their bungalows within one month of dissolution of the previous Lok Sabha.

    On May 25, President Ram Nath Kovind dissolved the 16th Lok Sabha with immediate effect on the recommendation of the Union Cabinet after the Modi government was formed for a second term.

    By-polls to Rajya Sabha seats held by Jaitley, Jethmalani on Oct 16

    With these former MPs not vacating their bungalows, the newly-elected members of parliament have been staying in transit accommodation such as their respective state guest houses or the Western Court, sources said.

    The panel has been unable to allot houses to the MPs despite their repeated requests, they added.

    More LOK SABHA News

    Read more about:

    lok sabha

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue