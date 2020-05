Discoms in UTs to be privatised: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi, May 16: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said electricity distribution companies in Union Territories (UTs) will be privatised.

A tariff policy that does not burden consumers with distribution companies' inefficiencies will be guaranteed, she said while presenting the fourth tranche of economic stimulus package.