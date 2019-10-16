  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Disabled persons to be exempted from odd-even scheme

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 16: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced that persons with disabilities will be exempted during the odd-even vehicle scheme that will be implemented from 4th to 15th November, 2019.

    Arvind Kejriwal
    Arvind Kejriwal

    Delhi government is likely to exempt two-wheelers from the ambit of the vehicle rationing method in line with suggestion of the Transport department, an official tld PTI.

    The Transport department has suggested to allow two-wheelers during odd-even scheme to be in force from November 4-15. It has also suggested to rise the fine for violations of the odd-even formula from earlier Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000.

    Air quality 'poor' in Delhi, Govt shares NASA images of crop burning

    The odd-even scheme was part of the seven-point 'Parali Pradushan' (pollution caused by crop stubble burning) action plan that also includes mass distribution of anti-pollution masks, mechanised sweeping and water sprinkling on roads, tree plantation, and special plans for 12 pollution hotspots in Delhi.

    The Aam Aadmi Party supremo also encouraged people to opt for carpooling during the odd-even scheme and said even on the last two occasions, people had opted for it.

    During the 12 days when the odd-even scheme will be in force, vehicles will ply alternately on odd and even dates according to their registration numbers. There was no clarity over exemptions under the odd-even rule with the chief minister saying that the related details will be shared later.

    In its previous two versions, in January and April in 2016, holidays were exempted from the odd-even scheme.

    In the past, two-wheelers and female commuters were exempted from the rule. Violations of the rule were punished with a fine of Rs 2,000.

    The hike in penalty for violation of odd-even scheme has been suggested as per the amended Motor Vehicle Act, which empowers government for such a decision in the interest of public safety.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    odd even new delhi air pollution

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 16, 2019, 10:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 16, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue