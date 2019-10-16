Disabled persons to be exempted from odd-even scheme

New Delhi, Oct 16: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced that persons with disabilities will be exempted during the odd-even vehicle scheme that will be implemented from 4th to 15th November, 2019.

Delhi government is likely to exempt two-wheelers from the ambit of the vehicle rationing method in line with suggestion of the Transport department, an official tld PTI.

The Transport department has suggested to allow two-wheelers during odd-even scheme to be in force from November 4-15. It has also suggested to rise the fine for violations of the odd-even formula from earlier Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000.

The odd-even scheme was part of the seven-point 'Parali Pradushan' (pollution caused by crop stubble burning) action plan that also includes mass distribution of anti-pollution masks, mechanised sweeping and water sprinkling on roads, tree plantation, and special plans for 12 pollution hotspots in Delhi.

The Aam Aadmi Party supremo also encouraged people to opt for carpooling during the odd-even scheme and said even on the last two occasions, people had opted for it.

During the 12 days when the odd-even scheme will be in force, vehicles will ply alternately on odd and even dates according to their registration numbers. There was no clarity over exemptions under the odd-even rule with the chief minister saying that the related details will be shared later.

In its previous two versions, in January and April in 2016, holidays were exempted from the odd-even scheme.

In the past, two-wheelers and female commuters were exempted from the rule. Violations of the rule were punished with a fine of Rs 2,000.

The hike in penalty for violation of odd-even scheme has been suggested as per the amended Motor Vehicle Act, which empowers government for such a decision in the interest of public safety.