Director Anurag Kashyap summoned by Mumbai Police in alleged sexual assault case

Mumbai,Sep 30: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who has been accused by actress Payal Ghosh of rape, has been summoned to appear at the Versova police station on Thursday.

"Mumbai Police summons film director Anurag Kashyap asking him to appear at Versova Police station tomorrow at 11 am, in connection with the alleged sexual assault against actor," ANI has reported.

Kashyap has been asked to present himself at Versova Police station tomorrow at 11 am. Versova police is probing the case under sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (outraging modesty of woman), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement).

Kashyap will be called for questioning in connection with the alleged seven-year-old incident.

FIR against director Anurag Kashyap after Payal Ghosh alleges rape

In her police complaint, the actress alleged that Kashyap raped her at a place on Yari Road in Versova in 2013.

The actress and her lawyer earlier approached Oshiwara police station here on Monday, but they were asked to go to the Versova police station as the alleged incident took place under its area of jurisdiction, the official said.

They had approached the Oshiwara police as Kashyap's office is located in that area.

Kashyap called the actor's claim an attempt to "silence" him for his outspoken views.

His lawyer earlier in a tweet said, "My client, Anurag Kashyap, has been deeply pained by the false allegations, these are completely false, malicious and dishonest.