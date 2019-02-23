  • search
    Direct link to download University of Allahabad admit card 2019

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, Feb 23: The University of Allahabad admit card 2019 has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

    The exams will begin from March 2019 onwards. The exam would be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift starts at 7 am while the afternoon shift will begin at 2.30 pm. The results are available on alluduniv.ac.in.

    How to download University of Allahabad admit card 2019:

    • Go to alluduniv.ac.in
    • Clock on the download admit card 2019 link
    • Log in using your roll number
    • Submit
    • View admit card
    • Download admit card
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Saturday, February 23, 2019, 7:40 [IST]
