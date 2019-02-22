  • search
    Direct link to download The ICMAI Foundation Intermediate and Final Result 2018

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 22: The ICMAI Foundation Intermediate and Final Result 2018 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The exam it may be recalled was held in December.The Intermediate and Final Exams are conducted by the institute twice a year in the months of June and December. The results are available on icmai.in.

    How to check ICMAI Foundation Intermediate and Final Result 2018:

    • Go to icmai.in
    • Click on the relevant result link
    • Enter roll number
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download result
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Friday, February 22, 2019, 7:28 [IST]
