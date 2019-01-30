Direct link to download RSMSSB PTI Result 2018

India

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Jan 30: The RSMSSB PTI Result 2018 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) otherwise known as the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board is conducting the recruitment process for more than 4,000 vacant posts of PTI.

The RSMSSB exam comprised two parts. The first had a total of 100 questions of total of 200 marks and the candidates were given two hours to complete it. The second part comprised a total of 130 questions.

As the results were declared the website was a bit slow owing to the heavy load on it as candidates were checking their results. The results are available on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Direct link to check RSMSSB PTI Result 2018:

http://www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/files/Result_PTIExam2018_29012019.pdf

How to check RSMSS PTI Result 2018:

Go to rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on result tab

"Download" link on the drop down while click on the link "PTI2018: Result and Cut Off Marks of PTI Exam 2018"

Check result

Download result

Take a printout