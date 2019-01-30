  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Direct link to download RSMSSB PTI Result 2018

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 30: The RSMSSB PTI Result 2018 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    Direct link to download RSMSSB PTI Result 2018

    Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) otherwise known as the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board is conducting the recruitment process for more than 4,000 vacant posts of PTI.

    The RSMSSB exam comprised two parts. The first had a total of 100 questions of total of 200 marks and the candidates were given two hours to complete it. The second part comprised a total of 130 questions.

    As the results were declared the website was a bit slow owing to the heavy load on it as candidates were checking their results. The results are available on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

    Direct link to check RSMSSB PTI Result 2018:

    http://www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/Static/files/Result_PTIExam2018_29012019.pdf

    How to check RSMSS PTI Result 2018:

    • Go to rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
    • Click on result tab
    • "Download" link on the drop down while click on the link "PTI2018: Result and Cut Off Marks of PTI Exam 2018"
    • Check result
    • Download result
    • Take a printout

    Read more about:

    rajasthan results

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 30, 2019, 6:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 30, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue