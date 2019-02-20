Direct link to download Indian Navy Admit Card 2019 for SSR, AA, MR

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Feb 20: The Indian Navy Admit Card 2019 for SSR, AA, MR has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The Indian Navy is conducting this recruitment for the August 2019 batch. The online recruitment examination will be conducted from February 23 to February 28 2019.

The first screening will be done on the basis of a written test. Those shortlisted will be called for the Physical Fitness Test, following which they will have to fit in the medical standards of the Indian Navy to be selected for SSR August 2019 batch. The admit cards are available at joinindiannavy.gov.in.