Direct link to download DDA recruitment admit card 2019

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Mar 07: The DDA recruitment admit card 2019 has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

The recruitment exam of the Delhi Development Authority for 203 posts will be held on March 18 and 19 2019. The exam would be conducted in a computer based testing format. The admit card is available on dda.org.in.

How to download DDA recruitment admit card 2019:

Go to dda.org.in

Click on the link direct recruitment 2019

Click on link for downloading admission status certificate

A new page will open

Log in with user id and password

View admit card

Download admit card

Take a printout