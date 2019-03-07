For Quick Alerts
Direct link to download DDA recruitment admit card 2019
New Delhi, Mar 07: The DDA recruitment admit card 2019 has been released. The same is also available on the official website.
The recruitment exam of the Delhi Development Authority for 203 posts will be held on March 18 and 19 2019. The exam would be conducted in a computer based testing format. The admit card is available on dda.org.in.
How to download DDA recruitment admit card 2019:
- Go to dda.org.in
- Click on the link direct recruitment 2019
- Click on link for downloading admission status certificate
- A new page will open
- Log in with user id and password
- View admit card
- Download admit card
- Take a printout