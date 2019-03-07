  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Direct link to download DDA recruitment admit card 2019

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 07: The DDA recruitment admit card 2019 has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

    Direct link to download DDA recruitment admit card 2019

    The recruitment exam of the Delhi Development Authority for 203 posts will be held on March 18 and 19 2019. The exam would be conducted in a computer based testing format. The admit card is available on dda.org.in.

    How to download DDA recruitment admit card 2019:

    • Go to dda.org.in
    • Click on the link direct recruitment 2019
    • Click on link for downloading admission status certificate
    • A new page will open
    • Log in with user id and password
    • View admit card
    • Download admit card
    • Take a printout

    More recruitment NewsView All

    Read more about:

    recruitment admit card

    Story first published: Thursday, March 7, 2019, 7:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 7, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue