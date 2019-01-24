  • search
    Direct link to download CBSE Admit Card 2019 for regular students

    By Smriti Pathak
    New Delhi, Jan 24: The CBSE Admit Card 2019 will be released soon. Once released the same would also be available on the official website.

    Earlier there were reports stating that the CBSE hall ticket for regular students had been released. However officials now say that the same is under process and would be released soon.

    In another development the CBSE decided to issue an 'instruction module' to all schools to deter students from cheating during the Board exams. The CBSE admit cards will be available for download on cbse.nic.in.

    CBSE Admit card 2018: Download link for private students:

    https://cbseonline.ernet.in/pvtform/pvtAdmCard.aspx

    How to download CBSE Admit Card 2018:

    • Click on https://cbseonline.ernet.in/pvtform/pvtAdmCard.aspx
    • Chose your region
    • Choose any of the options given there (application number or previous roll number and year or candidate name)
    • Enter the option you have chosen
    • Submit
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Thursday, January 24, 2019, 6:35 [IST]
