    Direct link to download AP SLPRB SI exam answer key

    Hyderabad, Feb 25: AP SLPRB answer key for the PCT Sub-inspector (SI) final exam has been released on the official website slprb.ap.gov.in. AP SLPRB Sub Inspector (SI) exam result would be declared before March 15, 2019.

    Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board or APSLPRB had conducted AP SLPRB SI final exam on February 23 and February 24, 2019. AP SLPRB SI exam was conducted for candidates who have cleared the PET/PMT stage of the recruitment.

    APSLPRB - 2018 exam was conducted for recruitment of SI (Civil), RSIs (AR/APSP), SFO and Deputy Jailor.

    AP SLPRB SI exam answer key notification can be accessed in the 'Latest News' section on slprb.ap.gov.in. The last date to raise objections against the answer key is February 28, 2019 till 5 pm. Objections can be addressed to apslprb.obj@gmail.com.

    Click here to download official AP SLPRB SI exam answer key notification.

    Click here to down load AP SLPRB SI exam answer key for paper 3.

    Click here to down load AP SLPRB SI exam answer key for paper 4.

