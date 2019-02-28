Direct link to check UPSC ESE prelims result 2019, UPSC ESE (Main) exam 2019 date announced

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Feb 28: UPSC ESE prelims result 2019 has been declared on official website upsc.gov.in. UPSC Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2019, was held by the Union Public Service Commission on January 6, 2019.

The exam is also known as IES Prelims exam 2019 so in other words, IES Prelims Result 2019 has been declared.

Those who have cleared the UPSC ESE prelims exam 2019 would be eligible for UPSC Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2019, or UPSC ESE (Main) exam 2019 which would be held on 30th June, 2019.

Candidate who have cleared UPSC ESE prelims exam 2019 will have to fill the detailed application form in order to appear in the UPSC ESE (Main) examination.

UPSC Engineering Service Exam (ESE) prelims Result 2019 direct link:

Click here for UPSC ESE prelims result 2019 by roll number.

Click here for UPSC ESE prelims result 2019 by roll number and name.

Steps to check UPSC ESE prelims result 2019:

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in.

Scroll a little down and on the right side there would be an option "Written Results". Click on it.

For direct link to check UPSC ESE prelims result 2019 Click Here [https://upsc.gov.in/exams-related-info/written-result]

[https://upsc.gov.in/exams-related-info/written-result] A table would appear and right next to "Engineering Services (Preliminary - Stage I) Examination, 2019" there would a link to download/view PDF file.

Download UPSC ESE 2019 prelims result 2019.