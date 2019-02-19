Direct link to check UP Constable result 2019

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Feb 19: The UP Constable result 2019 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The recruitment examination was conducted on January 27 and 28 this year. A total of 49,568 vacancies for the post of constables would be filled through this examination. The candidates who have cleared the written exam will now have to appear for the Physical Endurance Test. The results are available on uppbpb.gov.in.

How to download UP Constable result 2019:

Go to uppbpb.gov.in

Click on the UP Police result link

You will be re-directed to a new page

Log in using your application number

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout