Direct link to check Madras University UG PG Results 2018

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Chennai, Feb 05: The Madras University UG PG Results 2018 have been declared. The same is also available on the official website.

The university had said earlier that the results would be published in the first week of February and work on the same was on. However the University had not given an exact date and time. The results are available on results.unomac.in, ideunom.ac.in, egovernance.unom.ac.in.

How to check Madras University UG PG Results 2018:

Go to results.unomac.in, ideunom.ac.in, egovernance.unom.ac.in .

. Click on the results link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout