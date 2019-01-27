Direct link to check Calicut University Results 2018

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Smriti Pathak

New Delhi, Jan 27: The Calicut University Results 2018 have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The B.Tech, LLB, B.Sc examinations were conducted in the month of November or December, while the MA (Mass Communication), BA examinations was conducted last year.

When the results were declared, the website was slow to respond. This was owing to heavy load on the servers. Students were advised to be patient. The results are available on cupbresults.uoc.ac.in.

How to check Calicut University Results 2018:

Go to cupbresults.uoc.ac.in

Click on exam results tab

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download result

Take a printout