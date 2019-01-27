  • search
    Direct link to check Calicut University Results 2018

    By Smriti Pathak
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 27: The Calicut University Results 2018 have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    The B.Tech, LLB, B.Sc examinations were conducted in the month of November or December, while the MA (Mass Communication), BA examinations was conducted last year.

    Direct link to check Calicut University Results 2018

    When the results were declared, the website was slow to respond. This was owing to heavy load on the servers. Students were advised to be patient. The results are available on cupbresults.uoc.ac.in.

    How to check Calicut University Results 2018:

    • Go to cupbresults.uoc.ac.in
    • Click on exam results tab
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download result
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Sunday, January 27, 2019, 9:19 [IST]
