    Bengaluru, Dec 25: Both are known to be major tourism destinations but there is some difference in the ways they are perceived, especially by the Indian mind, and this has resulted into a serious laughter after domestic carrier Indigo introduced a non-stop service between them. The two destinations are Varanasi and Bangkok - referred to as the destinations of 'prayaschit' and 'paap', respectively.

    Direct flights between Bangkok and Varanasi: Netizens call it 'prayaschit-paap' route
    Representational Image

    A cut-out of the advertisement announcing the new flight service went viral recently, thanks to WhatsApp and people did not wait to turn their sense of humour on. They started sharing the picture calling it a 'Paap-Prayaschit' (sin to atonement) route.

    While Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh is seen as a destination which is more known for its pilgrimage and spiritual appeal, Bangkok is known for its sex tourism and nightlife and the two contrasting characters were perhaps made it hard for the people to equate them just as two tourist spots.

    'Prayaschit' more expensive than 'paap'?

    The other factor that caught the eyes of the netizens was the price. While a Varanasi to Bangkok flight ticket costs, as per the advertisement, Rs 7,499, a return journey is Rs 500 more at Rs 7,999. The Twittearti kept wondering how 'prayaschit' was more expensive thab 'paap'.

    Here are some of the reactions that the Twitterati came up with:

    varanasi bangkok flight twitter social media

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 25, 2018, 11:22 [IST]
