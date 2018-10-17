Direct download link for Telangana VRO Final Answer Key 2018

India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
By Vikash Aiyappa
    New Delhi Oct 17: The Telangana VRO Final Answer Key 2018 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The answer keys for the Telangana Village Revenue Officer was released by the Telangana State Public Service Commission.

    The TSPSC had conducted the Village Revenue Officer exam on September 16 and the OMR sheet for the same was released on September 21, 2018. There are 700 vacancies to be filled in the VRO department of the state government. Notification in this regard was released in June and the application process was conducted from June 8 to July 2, 2018. The results are expected soon. The answer keys are available on https://tspsc.gov.in/TSPSCWEB0508/PRESSNOTE/PAPER_18130_FINAL_KEY.pdf.

