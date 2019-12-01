Dimple Kapadia’s mother Betty Kapadia passes away at 80

Mumbai, Dec 01: Veteran actor Dimple Kapadia's mother Betty Kapadia passed away on Saturday night at the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. She was 80.

The members of the family confirmed the news to the media. Betty recently celebrated her 80th birthday with the family.

The veteran actor's mother was admitted in hoospital for over 20 days after being diagnosed with a respiratory disorder. Both Dimple and her daughter Twinkle Khanna, along with Akshay Kumar and Karan Kapadia were clicked by the paparazzi outside the hospital last night.

The entire family went on a vacation to Shilim in Pune to celebrate Betty's 80th birthday in October this year.

Twinkle even shared a few happy photographs of everyone from the family having fun while posing with the eldest member in the family.