'Dilution of AFSPA, stand on Article 370'; Congress' promises suit Pakistan, says Modi

India

oi-Vikas SV

Latur, Apr 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday tore into Congress over its stand on Article 370 and certain assurances made in its manifesto, and said that the promise to dilute the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) is something that would suit Pakistan.

"Congress wants to give an open license to anti nationals...this is exactly what Pakistan wants...how can you trust such a party?" Modi said in Latur, Maharashtra, where he shared dais with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray after almost 28 months.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan would not have existed in first place if it was not for decisions taken by the Congress in 1947. He also attacked the Congress over its stand on Article 370.

"The Congress says Article 370 won't be removed. The language of the Congress' 'Dhakosala Patra' is the same as Pakistan's. They have promised to hold talks with chaotic forces in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan wants the same thing to happen," he said in Latur.

Modi had earlier called Congress' manifesto, which was released on April 2, as 'Dhakosala Patra' (Full of sham).

He said several assurances given by the Congress in its manifesto would suit Pakistan's position on Jammu and Kashmir and terrorism.

"The Congress has announced that those who abuse the nation, work for breaking India into many pieces by doing away with the law of sedition. Pakistan wants the same," PM Modi said adding, "Can you trust such a Congress? Can you trust their allies?"

"They (Congress) are saying that sedition law would be scrapped, Congress should look in the mirror first. Talking about human rights does not suit them. Congress had snatched away Bala Sahab Thackeray's voting rights," PM Modi said.

Modi also hit out at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar for being part of the same alliance in which there is National Conference (NC). NC vice-president Omar Abdullah had said that his party would not allow any attacks on J&K's special status and would seek restoration of terms of accession of the state, including the provision for 'Sadr-e-Riyasat' (president) and prime minister posts.

"Congress and NCP are now standing with those who advocate for a separate PM in J&K. Sharad sahab, you are standing with such people! The country has no expectations with Congress party but Sharad Sahab you! Does it suit you?" said Modi.

PM Modi also made an appeal to the first time voters. "The first-time-voters must vote in the name of the nation," he said in Latur.

The election to the 543-member Lok Sabha which will held in seven phases beginning on April 11 and ending on May 19. The counting will take place on May 23.