Dilli Gupshup: Union minister's separate Diwali party for Khas and Aam journalists

New Delhi, Nov 9: Diwali get-to-gathers have different hues with some for Aam and Khas journalists while some other missing the Khas guests. The controversy over RBI is getting murkier which might lead to removal of the RBI governor but a forgery by a political appointee forced security personal to impound his vehicle. Some interesting weekend read.

Union minister's separate Diwali party for Khas and Aam journalists

If you are given a gift after Diwali get together then you are an important journalist this is how a Union minister in the Modi government decided the criteria when he had invited journalists for Diwali get-together. Interestingly first he invited selected 50 journalists and then there was a gathering for crowd. If the minister himself seeing the journalist off up to the gate the journalist was given a gift bag while if the minister was not accompanying journalist, he was shown the left gate. But the crowd was not gifted anything, so there is an order in journalism as well.

Joshi discusses Akbar Allahabadi more than Ram Temple!

Former Bharatiya Janata Party president Murali Manohar Joshi has been inviting journalists for Diwali get together for long but this year's gathering was spoiled as the BJP has invited journalists for informal briefings. BJP beat reporters were cracking joke about it that forget about President and Vice President, the party does not want him to have even good time with reporters with whom he had very nice time in the past. He is in the Lok Sabha for a few more months before it is dissolved. He too was very relaxed and sat with journalist till very late and discussed Akbar Allahabadi more than Ram Temple as he said he is not supposed to talk about Ram Temple.

Urjit Patel may be shown the door if need be?

Opposition took a dig at the BJP and the government by calling it a demolition squad by saying that habit started from demolition of Babri mosque. Now, they are demolishing institutions as tussle between the government and Reserve Bank of India governor is continuing. Despite Urjit Patel being appointee of this government only, it is not ready to tolerate him after a certain limits. So the grapevine is abuzz that if things does not come to acceptable terms, he might have to go despite the fact that the government is battling at different fronts with the Central Bureau of Investigation, Chief Vigilance Commission (CVC) and now the RBI is at the loggerheads with the government.

A new Pandora's Box awaits the government with misuse of pass

A very important political appointee with Union Information and Broadcasting ministry has forged a pass that was supposed to be meant for the secretary of the department. He was caught misusing the pass that allows some extra benefits to the person authorized to use it that is I&B secretary who gets some relaxation from the security check at airport. The car has been impounded by the security authorities at the airport. Concerned persons have been informed that the pass was being misused and he took the matter very seriously. But grapevine is abuzz that this will open up a Pandora's Box against the concerned person as many cases are already being talked about in which his involvement is there.