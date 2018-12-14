Dilli Gupshup: Some BJP leaders feel new party headquarters unlucky and reason for all defeats

New Delhi, Dec 14: Bharatiya Janata Party's new headquarters once again defeats the party at least this is what a section of party leaders feel. It is not only the opposition but neglected BJP leaders are enjoying the defeat of the party while rank and files of the party wants empathy from the party leaders and some help also to keep going. The PM dream of a Delhi-based leader continues and defeat in assembly elections gave him some new hope. Grapevine is abuzz in the Delhi power corridor...

Some BJP leaders feel new party headquarters unlucky and reason for all defeats

Success has many father while failure is an orphan. The defeat of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in all the states that have recently undergone elections has once again been attributed to the new headquarters of the BJP at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg. A big section of party leaders believe that ever since the party has shifted to this office, the bad days of the party started. The BJP has just fallen short of majority in Karnataka, it lost most of the Lok Sabha by-elections, the party has lost in Madhya Pradesh marginally and Rajasthan could have been still better, had there not been sabotage. All this is happening because of the new office of the BJP. People quip the BJP, better avoid falling short of majority in Lok Sabha just to shift operations from 11 Ashok Road.

Neglected BJP leaders too enjoyed party's defeat in three states

After elections of three state Assemblies were declared and the Bharatiya Janata Party faced with humiliating defeat, a very senior BJP leader while attending the winter session of Parliament not only waved leaders from the opposition benches but had also reached out to them to have chat. Opposition leaders not only gave him due respect but he enjoyed their company too. One of the leaders of the party tried to tell him by indicating not to do so but the senior leader remained unfazed. But when he did not pay heed to his signs the young leader turned his face towards other side to cover up his embarrassment as media was looking at him.

Micro management of elections OK, but what about workers' concerns

Of late the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has become known for its micro-management of elections and the party has been successful in its efforts except in Bihar and Delhi where it had to face defeat. But now party leaders have started saying after the defeat in three states of Hindi heartland that the party must come out with his Panna Pramukh scheme. It must focus and must try to understand the issues faced by its workers. The enthusiasm of the party worker is waning and if the party really wants to do it must change its attitude. Workers must not be considered as heards and are remembered for party's work. Their woes and issues must also be heard sympathetically.

Dream of the Delhi-based politician to replace Modi still alive

A Delhi-based leader who has long been longing to replace Prime Minister Narendra Modi and considers himself nothing less than the PM. His party's most of the candidates has met the same fate as they had during the last Lok Sabha elections when most of the candidates' deposit was forfeited. Similar has been the situation in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan but the dream of the leader of becoming PM still continues and he too is part of Mahagathbandhan. But people around his say that his ambition is oozing high and he is looking an opportunity in the defeat of the BJP in three state. So it is not only Rahul but he too has the PM dream.