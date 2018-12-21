Dilli Gupshup: Sambit Patra and Ravi Shankar Prasad best star campaigner for Congress

India

oi-Vinod Kumar Shukla

New Delhi, Dec 21: The Congress is happy with its star campaigner as Sambit Patra and Ravi Shankar Prasad with pun intended, they are also happy about blogs being written about the Congress chief but they are serious about taking action against corrupts in Chhattisgarh. Social media team of the BJP is fighting an almost lost battle with the Congress as the social media team leader does not have a vision and competence to counter rivals. This is what the BJP leaders feels about him. Read some interesting stories...

Sambit Patra and Ravi Shankar Prasad best star campaigner for Congress

The Congress has won elections in all the three states in the Hindi belt. But when performance of party leaders during the elections campaign was being assessed, one of the Congress leader quipped that performance of the Congress' star campaigner - Sambit Patra and Ravi Shankar Prasad - was the best among all. The Congress leader's reaction was very spontaneous. The party performed so well the way way they spoke and campaigned. The party was of the view that they must continue with this performance till Lok Sabha elections and if so happens no one can stop the Congress winning the general elections.

A senior minister in the Modi government makes a hero out of Pappu!

The first thing that the Congress war room people first do in the morning to check out for the blog of one of the top ministers in the BJP government at the Centre. The media war room has found that the minister's focus is mostly on Congress president Rahul Gandhi. His phrases and terminology against Rahul Gandhi is benefiting him like anything. The blog of the senior minister has played a major role in making Rahul Gandhi a hero out of Pappu and cultivated his image as a sensible man among people. He is not only started getting sympathy but people found them much better than many BJP leaders. So the Congress is happy if the blog minister continues with his misadventure till he retires. Senior BJP leader L K Advani too stopped writing blogs when he was sidelined.

BJP ministers likely to go to jail with Congress at the helm

With the Congress government in Chhattisgarh, it is certain that some of the ministers in the Raman Singh government will go to jail. Not only the ministers but son of former chief minister of Chhattisgarh Abhishek Singh is also under the scanner of the Congress government in the state as maximum complain is against him only. This is not being said by any Congressman but by a BJP MP from the state who is of the full praise of Bhupesh Baghel. The BJP minister heaped praise for Baghel by saying that he is a man of guts and single handedly defeated the BJP in the state.

BJP's social media team running for cover on Congress' onslaught

It was social media that had played a very important role in bringing the BJP to power at the Centre but now the same BJP is lagging far behind the Congress in terms of attack, counter attack and narrative building. The Congress tweets, reaction and many other things are managed so skillfully that they have dwarfed the BJP social media team. People in the BJP say that social media chief is busy in TV debate than rebutting the Congress or oppositions' narrative against the BJP government and its leadership. People tried to tell the leadership that someone else should be given this responsibility but leadership has too much faith in him. So lets all pray, this is what BJP workers say.