Dilli Gupshup: Rahul too wanted to address from Red Fort so what if it was a replica

New Delhi, Nov 16: The Congress plans to address a rally against the BJP from the dais having a background of Read Fort was shelved by senior leadership of the party and opposition not agreeing to it.

Grapevine is abuzz that even UP CM Yogi Adityanath may contest Lok Sabha in 2019 to become national leader and deputy chief minister planning to field his son from the constituency relinquished by him for want of ministry but the most importantly some of MPs of the BJP in UP are so jittery about getting ticket denied that they themselves are asking probable candidates if they are interested. Lots of churning going on but some interesting read from the power corridor. Read on...

Rahul too wanted to address from Red Fort so what if it was a replica:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has attacked the Congress in a rally at Ambikapur that the party took a dig at him when he addressed a rally from the same place before 2014 Lok Sabha elections having Red Fort in the backdrop of the Dais. But interestingly recently when the Congress along with opposition organised a rally against the Modi government, the Congress tried to do a Modi at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi but the plan was dropped at the last moment as it was told message will not go down well. Second Opposition political parties also had some reservation. So copying the idea to say that it was ready with its leader to address from the parapet of Red Fort was dropped.

Will Yogi Adityanath contest Lok Sabha elections from Gorakhpur?

With more and more demand of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in the election-bound five states to address rallies, a section in UP BJP leaders, who are nurturing the dream of becoming CM, has started spreading this message that Yogi has grown big. He is the only leader who has the potential of replacing Prime Minister which might not go down well with the central leadership. It is being said that he will contest 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Gorakhpur to claim the second position in the central government if the BJP comes to power again. But people close to him sniffing a bigger design behind this rumor and he is very firmly placed in saddle in UP. Let's see which way things move.

Is Deputy CM want ticket for his son from Phoolpur Lok Sabha?

The dynasty syndrome is catching up the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as well. Grapevine is abuzz that deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prashad Maurya wants to field his son from Phoolpul Lok Sabha constituency held by him in 2014 Lok Sabha elections. He resigned from the seat that has now been captured by the Samajwadi Party. But the party that has been opposing dynastic policy is falling into the same trap when local Satraps of the party looking for some pretty good share for their families too. Will this be allowed by the central leadership or not is the matter to be looked upon.

Some BJP MPs jittery over getting ticket denied!

Some of the ministers in the Uttar Pradesh government have been asked to prepare for the Lok Sabha elections but this has disheartened the sitting MPs on particular seat where they have been asked to be active. So such MPs are directly trying to know if he/she are really interested in contesting on particular seat. Activity of one such minister in a particular constituency forced a firebrand leader to visit the minister to ask if he is really interested in his seat and offered to give up his seat willingly but not to anyone else. The BJP planning to drop many sitting MPS will have to undergo many upheavals.